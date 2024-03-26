Premier League Tips

Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Football Stats

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shanghai Zorro can put rivals to the sword

Greyhounds running
The greyhound turn for home

Timeform highlight the three best greyhound bets on Tuesday.

Monmore - 14:56 - Back Builders Pride (Trap 1)

Builders Pride (T1) evidently isn't the force of old, a losing run at Monmore stretching back to December, but the grade he's operating in reflects that and, with some solid recent efforts to his name, he looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways. Holding his position around the opening couple of bends looks crucial but this afternoon's contest is lacking in depth and the son of Kinloch Brae ought to prove too good for these rivals.

Romford - 17:19 - Back Bubbly Glitz (Trap 1)

Bubbly Glitz (T1) has relatively few miles on the clock for a May '21 whelp and has built up a good strike rate in the lower grades at Romford to date, resuming winning ways in a lower grade at the start of the month. Running with credit in defeat both starts since, she was forced to work hard to get to the front when breaking moderately last time, but that was still another solid display and, with sound claims on expected final time, Paul Young's charge looks a serious player.

Doncaster - 20:03 - Back Shanghai Zorro (Trap 1)

Having gained an impressive first success at Doncaster in February, Shanghai Zorro (T1) has highlighted the step up in class is well within his grasp in two subsequent outings, again displaying fine early pace and reeled in only late on six days ago. Open to further improvement on the back of just four career starts as a June '22 whelp, she rates the likely leader again on the rails and another bold showing looks on the cards.

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Doncaster 26th Mar (B5 450m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 26 March, 8.03pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Shanghai Zorro
2. Zipping Virginia
3. Havana Yvonne
4. Bashful Jess
5. Tullymurry Myway
6. Bennys Maggie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Most read stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    England v Belgium: Go low on goals but back 11/2 treble

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Houston Open 2024 Each-way Tips: Picks from 20/1 to 80/1

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Republic of Ireland v Switzerland: O'Shea's men to impress again

  4. Cricket Tips

    Chennai Super Kings v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: Dube a dude in CSK win

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls: Denman relation my best chance of the day at Newbury

More Greyhound SmartPlays