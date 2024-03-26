Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Shanghai Zorro can put rivals to the sword

Monmore - 14:56 - Back Builders Pride (Trap 1)

Builders Pride (T1) evidently isn't the force of old, a losing run at Monmore stretching back to December, but the grade he's operating in reflects that and, with some solid recent efforts to his name, he looks to hold sound claims of resuming winning ways. Holding his position around the opening couple of bends looks crucial but this afternoon's contest is lacking in depth and the son of Kinloch Brae ought to prove too good for these rivals.

Romford - 17:19 - Back Bubbly Glitz (Trap 1)

Bubbly Glitz (T1) has relatively few miles on the clock for a May '21 whelp and has built up a good strike rate in the lower grades at Romford to date, resuming winning ways in a lower grade at the start of the month. Running with credit in defeat both starts since, she was forced to work hard to get to the front when breaking moderately last time, but that was still another solid display and, with sound claims on expected final time, Paul Young's charge looks a serious player.

Doncaster - 20:03 - Back Shanghai Zorro (Trap 1)

Having gained an impressive first success at Doncaster in February, Shanghai Zorro (T1) has highlighted the step up in class is well within his grasp in two subsequent outings, again displaying fine early pace and reeled in only late on six days ago. Open to further improvement on the back of just four career starts as a June '22 whelp, she rates the likely leader again on the rails and another bold showing looks on the cards.