A winner on her third competitive outing at Sheffield in March, BALLYMURRYBONNIE (Trap 5, 19:26 Sheffield) has improved in defeat subsequently, running right up to her best when runner-up in this class of A5 nine days ago. A strong-running bitch, her claims hinge on escaping scrimmaging around the opening couple of bends and, if doing so, she should find the pace-setters falling in to her lap from the three-quarter point.

We step up significantly in class for our second selection in the Coral Brighton Belle Final and NO RUSH (Trap 6, 20:38 Hove), who battled well to land her respective heat last week, earns the vote to come out on top. Well-housed as the sole wide seed, her claims on expected final time look clear and, with potential for crowding inside, the daughter of King Elvis can take advantage and come out on top.

Having twice filled the runner-up spot at the beginning of the month, SHADY BATMAN (Trap 6, 21:01 Sheffield) hasn't been at his very best of late but, making a quick turnaround in a race lacking depth, he could well be ready to resume winning ways. An early-paced type, there's a good chance he can dictate matters early doors in a race in which a number arrive with work to do on expected final time, and he could be difficult to dislodge on the front end.