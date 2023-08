Mineola Xena (Trap 6) - 16.43 Sheffield

MINEOLA XENA (Trap 6, 16.43) has yet to taste success in handicap company, again encountering trouble in-running when fifth in this discipline at the start of the month. However, highlighting her well-being with a pair of strong-finishing runner-up efforts subsequently, she should find the make-up of this race playing firmly into her hands with all but one of those in front of her likely to be taking a middle to wide course and she can bide her time early and assume control from the three-quarter point to deservedly resume winning ways.

Seven Outta Ten (Trap 6) - 18.26 Nottingham

Graded action kicks off a tremendous evening card at Nottingham and, having been afforded some leniency from the handicapper, SEVEN OUTTA TEN (Trap 6, 18.26) is fancied to take advantage. Not seen to anything like best effect on his latest outing, the son of Farloe Rumble had previously gone close when just touched off in open company two weeks ago. Operating as the sole wide seed, boasting a record of three from five in this class of A2, all looks set fair for a bold showing.

Lightfoot Clark (Trap 1) - 20.06 Nottingham

Our final selection comes in the Jenningsbet Stayers Trophy final at 20.06 and despite a short-price defeat in the heats, LIGHTFOOT CLARK (Trap 1) is fancied to get it right this evening. Not helped by mid-race crowding on his most recent outing, Jimmy Fenwick's classy operator has essentially been holding his form very well and expected to be handy on the rails at the very least, he can hold his position on the rails and maintain the gallop to land the decider.