The Blunsdon Maiden Sprint over at Swindon comes up at 14:44 and, on the back of a luckless run last time, YOUARETHEREASON (Trap 5) is fancied to come out on top. Progressive at a low level over four bends, she looks a completely different proposition over the sprint trip and, with her share of luck-in-running, she can pass this test on her way to a tilt at something bigger.

The opening heats of the BGBG British Bred Maiden Derby get underway at Newcastle this evening and local ALNWICK SNOOPY (Trap 6) gets our vote to end a losing run of six at 19:09. Never the swiftest from the boxes, he makes up for that with good early pace to the opening corner. Drawn outside one who lacks a yard of early rates an obvious plus in this field and he looks a big player operating from the striped jacket.

The penultimate race at Newcastle comes up at 21:01 and, on the back of some solid recent efforts, SERGEANT PEPPER (Trap 5) looks to hold sound claims once more. Battling well to come out on top latest, he escapes a rise in class for that hard-fought success and, with proven form in a higher grade, he looks sure to go well again granted a clear run.