Towcester play host to the RPGTV Puppy Derby Trial Stakes this afternoon and we're hopeful MY GIRL BELLA (Trap 3, 14:12 Towcester) can get us off to a flyer. Not seen to best effect on her last outing here, Seamus Cahill's bitch quickly got back on track when successful back at home track Hove eight days ago. Expected to lead up early, her form reads well in the context of today's race and the daughter of Broadstrand Bono can make a bold bid from the front.

Boasting a most impressive Irish CV, PABLO EL BOLSA (Trap 5, 18:28 Central Park) has yet to truly translate that level of form to these shores but was far from disgraced when runner-up over C&D on his penultimate start, reeled in late having blazed the trail early. Better than his latest effort would indicate given the trouble-in-running he encountered, he should have plenty of room to operate from with a vacant trap to his immediate outside and we're hopeful he can trap swiftly from the orange jacket and capitalize on potential scrimmaging inside to open his account.

We remain at Central Park for our final selection in the Bresbet Bet Club Standard Trophy and recent C&D scorer SEOMRA HARBOUR (Trap 2, 19:36 Central Park) looks to hold sound claims of following up. Never in any danger following a slick break then, the Romford raider looks to hold sound claims of seizing an early advantage on the rails once more and he should prove tough to peg back.