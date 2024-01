Central Park - 19:09 - Back Without Justice (Trap 3)

Without Justice (T3) remains promising and can take this contest. An early check didn't do him any favours last week and his previous trial times read well.

Central Park - 19:44 - Back Teecee Dawn (Trap 3)

Teecee Dawn (T3) is coming to the boil again and can resume winning ways in the sprint. She missed most of 2023 after scoring at the end of January but is back in rude health judged on last week's second to a class-dropper.

Central Park - 21:16 - Back Senahel Gent (Trap 1)

Senahel Gent (T1) is the pick in the finale. His strike-rate at Central Park is a bit off-putting but he's been mixing it in much better races than tonight's and looks set for a big performance.