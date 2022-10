Savana Beau (Trap 3) - 16.28 Towcester

Towcester play host to some excellent open-race action this afternoon and hopefully SAVANA BEAU (Trap 3) can get us off to a flyer at 16.28. A versatile, strong-running sort, he never figured over the 660m trip at Perry Barr latest, but he boasts some strong form over the four-bend trip around here and with a clear run around the opening couple of bends, Diane Henry's charge is fancied to pass this test.

Selsey Bullet (Trap 2) - 16:48 Towcester

We remain at Towcester for our second smartplay and SELSEY BULLET (Trap 2, 16.48) who is clearly a well-above average youngster is fancied to build on a promising C&D trial and shed the maiden tag. A daughter of Droopys Sydney, she's finished runner-up on each of her three starts on home soil at Hove to date, clearly not lacking for stamina. Open to plenty of improvement as an April 21' whelp she should turn prominent on the rails from the blue jacket and in a race that doesn't look the strongest on paper, she can take lead honors and open her account.

Shockwave Zircon (Trap 5) - 17.08 Towcester

We go sprinting for our final smartplay at 17.08 and SHOCKWAVE ZIRCON (Trap 5) who has been in fine form over Towcester's 270m trip can continue the good work. Forging clear off the second bend to taste success again seven days ago, that was the third consecutive time he dipped under the 16-second barrier and, with another slick break, he could prove tough to contain.