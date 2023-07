Tell Boy (Trap 2) - 18:51 Sheffield

Tell Boy (T2) can land this sprint. He won in fine style over 450m at Sunderland a fortnight ago and gave a good account of himself in a similar event here earlier in the year.

Inca Gerry (Trap 6) - 19:58 Sheffield

Inca Gerry (T6) can bring up the four-timer. He's built up a tremendous record at Owlerton in recent months and saw off the classy Maximum Security in an A1 last week. There is more to come.

Maximum Security (Trap 1) - 20:46 Sheffield

Maximum Security (T1) can resume winning ways in this stayers' race. He'd won his last two in opens before chasing home Inca Gerry last week and will appreciate the return to 660m.