Kinsley's 17:03 features our first selection this afternoon and in a race largely lacking in unexposed sorts, the exception could well be DIAMOND ROCK (Trap 5). Successful on his sole start to date in sprint company, his subsequent C&D qualifying trial was a solid enough one and, with progress expected from this October 20' whelp, we're hopeful he can turn front rank on the approach to the opening corner and kick on from halfway to make it 2-2.

Our next selection comes in Central Park's 2nd Arc Champion Hurdle Trial Stake at 18:58 with BORNA RHYTHM (Trap 6) who has often impressed with his jumping fancied to come out on top. In good form in A1 company in recent weeks a sighter back over timber five days ago ought to have put him spot on ahead of this and the son of Cloran Paddy can stamp his class on proceedings and come out on top.

Our final selection on Sunday comes in Central Park's 19:56 with SECURITY BLOND (Trap 2) fancied to resume winning ways. Bagging a C&D hat-trick last month, he ran well when runner-up in this grade six days ago, not least given he met with crowding off the second bend. In a race lacking depth, he can turn handy and assert off the second bend for success.