Ivanexile (Trap 6) - 18.59 Perry Barr

Our first selection at Perry Barr comes in heat 2 of the M Lambe Birmingham Cup at 18.59 and Matt Dartnall's IVANEXILE (Trap 6) can build on an encouraging C&D second behind one in red-hot form and come out on top. Making an uncharacteristic slow start on that occasion, he showed plenty of early boot to get himself in a handy position on that occasion, ultimately going down by one and three quarter lengths. We're hopeful the son of Laughill Blake can be back on his 'A' game at the boxes tonight and make every post a winning one from the striped jacket.

Savana Ruinart (Trap 5) - 20.21 Perry Barr

Heat 4 of the Premier Racing St Leger hardly rates the strongest of contests and SAVANA RUINART (Trap 5, 20.21) is fancied to trap best from the orange vest and come out on top. Low-mileage for a March 19' whelp, the daughter of Kinloch Brae has a fine blend of speed and stamina to call upon and the make-up of this race looks tailor made for her to showcase her talents.

Amaze Me Seb (Trap 5) - 21.26 Perry Barr

Heat 6 of the St Leger features our final selection this evening at 21.26 and AMAZE ME SEB (Trap 5) who ran a cracker when third in last month's Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic final looks the one to side with now his stamina is tested a little further. A recent trial over the four bends at Perry Barr caught the eye, not least for a staying dog and operating as the sole middle seed, we're hopeful he can avoid any early scrimmaging around the opening couple of bends and come home best from the three-quarter point to book himself in next week's second round.