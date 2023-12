Hurry Up Emmet (Trap 6) - 18.51 Nottingham

An A5 performer when trained at Perry Barr, Hurry Up Emmet (T6) showed plenty to work on when third on his second start at Nottingham last week, keeping on nicely. This galloping track really ought to suit Hurry Up Emmet given his run style and on his peak form, an A6 at this track should be well within range so he's fancied to run down the opposition in the 18.51.

Swift Sale (Trap 5) - 19.26 Nottingham

Swift Sale (T5) has just the one win to his name but the switch to a handicap last week very nearly worked the oracle, coming up just a neck short of the scratch runner in a busy finish. Swift Sale's career is very much in its infancy and he's fancied to gain compensation in the 19.26 contest.

Seaside Champ (Trap 5) - 19.58 Nottingham

Seaside Champ (T5) already has an Open win to his name (at Sheffield) and he ran right up to form when runner-up in A1 class here on his penultimate start. Last week's effort was a shade underwhelming but the return to the orange jacket won't inconvenience and the 19.58 looks a slightly easier race.