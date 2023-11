Droopys Roster (Trap 6) - 15.48 Towcester

DROOPYS ROSTER (Trap 6) has yet to get his head in front following nine career starts to date but that shouldn't detract from what have been several solid efforts, making the frame on each of his last three starts despite trouble in running. A versatile sort, he trialled well around Towcester on his penultimate run and with a recent blowout at Hove a particularly impressive one on the clock, he's fancied to trap best and come out on top in the Towcester Racecourse maiden at 15.48.

Blue Range (Trap 4) - 20.03 Henlow

Heat one of the Henlow Bitches comes up at 20.03 and, having largely been in good form of late BLUE RANGE (Trap 4) looks to hold sound claims of coming out on top. Undone by an uncharacteristic missed break latest, she's much better than that result implies, as she proved when bolting up in open company three starts back. Rating the likely leader in this field, she can assume control around the opening bends and prove too strong for this evening's opposition.

Seamie Boy (Trap 1) - 21.02 Henlow

We remain at Henlow for our final selection at 21.02 with the stayers in action over the 550m trip with SEAMIE BOY (Trap 1) fancied to come out on top. An impressive winner at Towcester in October, he highlighted his well-being with a slick trial around Crayford's 380m trip earlier this month. Expected to turn handy from his rails berth, he can follow likely pace-setter Wendil Magic (Trap 3) and is fancied to assume control from the halfway mark.