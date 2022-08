WHOSQUICKERNOW (Trap 4) - 18:54 Romford

WHOSQUICKERNOW (Trap 4) looks well placed to strike in the 18:54 contest. He won an open on his first crack at this trip three weeks ago and fared well in second behind a classy stayer last week. This looks easier and he can come home in front.

NO NONSENSE (Trap 6) - 20:28 Romford

NO NONSENSE (Trap 6) has more to offer and can notch up a fifth win in the 20:28 race. She found just a big improver too good on Tuesday, typically showing plenty of early dash, and should be tough to contain in this company with a repeat.

SCOOBY THE HULK (Trap 3) - 20:48 Romford

SCOOBY THE HULK (Trap 3) deserves a change of luck and could be the way to go in the 20:48 race. Often well found in the betting, he's finished runner-up on four occasions in this grade this summer and was bashed around once again last week, unable to get the chance to show what he's capable of. He's a sure-fire winner again when getting the breaks.