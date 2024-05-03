Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Scart Oreo a sweet bet at Harlow

Harlow - 19:53 - Back Scart Oreo (Trap 4)

SCART OREO (Trap 4) can resume winning ways in the 19:53 contest. He's been in top form in April with three victories and shaped well once more over the sprint trip last week.

Harlow - 20:08 - Back Drahbeg Dream (Trap 2)

DRAHBEG DREAM (Trap 2) looks set to strike again in the 20:08 sprint. She readily saw off kennelmate Coologue Sam in this grade on Monday and should confirm those placings.

Harlow - 21:13 - Back Badminton Tinry (Trap 2)

BADMINTON TINRY (Trap 2) is worth another chance in the 21:13 race. Slow starts often hinder him but he has plenty of dash when he gets on the bunny and could pop up again while he's in good form.