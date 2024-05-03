Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Scart Oreo a sweet bet at Harlow

Harlow 3rd May (D3 238m)Show Hide
Friday 3 May, 9.13pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Concra Wood
|2. Badminton Tinry
|3. Airlie Coast
|4. Ressapanda
|5. Derramore Danger
|6. Bobbing Gnorma
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets from Harlow on Friday.
Harlow - 19:53 - Back Scart Oreo (Trap 4)
SCART OREO (Trap 4) can resume winning ways in the 19:53 contest. He's been in top form in April with three victories and shaped well once more over the sprint trip last week.
Harlow - 20:08 - Back Drahbeg Dream (Trap 2)
DRAHBEG DREAM (Trap 2) looks set to strike again in the 20:08 sprint. She readily saw off kennelmate Coologue Sam in this grade on Monday and should confirm those placings.
Harlow - 21:13 - Back Badminton Tinry (Trap 2)
BADMINTON TINRY (Trap 2) is worth another chance in the 21:13 race. Slow starts often hinder him but he has plenty of dash when he gets on the bunny and could pop up again while he's in good form.
New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.
Friday 3 May, 9.13pm
|Back
|Lay
|1. Concra Wood
|2. Badminton Tinry
|3. Airlie Coast
|4. Ressapanda
|5. Derramore Danger
|6. Bobbing Gnorma
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.