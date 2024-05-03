Premier League Tips

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Scart Oreo a sweet bet at Harlow

Greyhounds
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets from Harlow on Friday.

Harlow - 19:53 - Back Scart Oreo (Trap 4)

SCART OREO (Trap 4) can resume winning ways in the 19:53 contest. He's been in top form in April with three victories and shaped well once more over the sprint trip last week.

Harlow - 20:08 - Back Drahbeg Dream (Trap 2)

DRAHBEG DREAM (Trap 2) looks set to strike again in the 20:08 sprint. She readily saw off kennelmate Coologue Sam in this grade on Monday and should confirm those placings.

Harlow - 21:13 - Back Badminton Tinry (Trap 2)

BADMINTON TINRY (Trap 2) is worth another chance in the 21:13 race. Slow starts often hinder him but he has plenty of dash when he gets on the bunny and could pop up again while he's in good form.

Harlow 3rd May (D3 238m)

Friday 3 May, 9.13pm

Market rules

1. Concra Wood
2. Badminton Tinry
3. Airlie Coast
4. Ressapanda
5. Derramore Danger
6. Bobbing Gnorma
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

