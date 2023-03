We head to Towcester for our three best bets kicking off with JET STREAM WIND (Trap 6) hopefully getting us off to a flyer in the 14:52 contest. Not seen to best effect over at Central Park latest, he's building up an enviable record at this track, gaining his third success from four C&D outings late last month. A powerful runner at this trip, he can deal with the switch to the striped jacket and bag another victory.

The very next race on the card comes up at 15:11 and COPPICE MILEY (Trap 2) is fancied to make a bold bid in the Stadium Bookmakers Maiden. Largely progressive at home track Oxford, the daughter of Droopys Sydney produced a solid display despite lacking course knowledge when third in a C&D open seven days ago. Entitled to have derived a good deal from that experience, she can trap clever on the fence and open her account at this level.

SAVANA FLYING (Trap 3) boasted an impressive C.V. in Ireland and impressed when opening his account for his new kennel over C&D last week, showing good early boot and dipping under the 16-second barrier to boot. It's feasible to think he can rate higher still on that evidence and, with another slick break, he can pass this test at 17:28.