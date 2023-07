Savana Heross (Trap 3) - 18.52 Towcester

The stayers take centre stage at 18.52 and the versatile SAVANA HEROSS (Trap 3) can continue the good work back up in trip. The son of Droopys Sydney has made good strides forward over four and six bends in recent months, boasting a fine blend of early speed & stamina and he can build on the promise of his latest C&D trial and make a bold bid from the front once more.

As I Say (Trap 1) - 19.30 Towcester

The Maurice Newman Memorial Trophy comes up at 19.30 and Irish raider AS I SAY (Trap 1) can bounce back from a short break and emerge victorious. Meeting with elimination early on in this year's Derby, the son of Broadstand Bono has already highlighted his capabilities, including when housed in the red jacket over C&D and, in a race lacking a great deal of early pace, he can boss matters on the rails and make it two wins from four starts at the track.

Savana Top Cat (Trap 2) - 20.05 Towcester

Our final selection comes up at 20.05 in the Greyhountrader.com Stakes Final and SAVANA TOP CAT (Trap 2) who arrives at the top of his game is fancied to complete a quick-fire hat-trick. Posting a career-best effort on both the sectional and final clock over C&D seven days ago, a repeat can see him soon on the front end in this field and he can prove tough to peg back.