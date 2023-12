Savana Top Cat (Trap 2) - 19.26 Sheffield

Sheffield play host to their usual feast of graded and open-race action with the opening heats of the BBF British Bred Derby heats taking centre stage and SAVANA TOP CAT (Trap 2) can highlight his credentials when he lines up at 19.26. A smashing sort who resumed winning ways at Hove recently, he impressed on both sectional and final time in a recent C&D trial, dipping under the 29-second barrier over the 500m trip. He should soon be forcing the pace with the likeable Acomb Felix (Trap 3) another likely to be on the front end, but we're hopeful the former will have all the aces from the three-quarter point and clear away from these rivals.

Acomb Alfie (Trap 2) - 19.41 Sheffield

Heat four comes up at 19.41 and having not been seen to anything like best effect on his latest outing at Doncaster, ACOMB ALFIE (Trap 2) is expected to be seen in a much better light. A strong-running sort with a style well suited to the demands of Sheffield, his record in the blue jacket is also very much a positive and he should prove tough to contain with anything like a clear run in this line up.

King Capaldi (Trap 2) - 20.12 Sheffield

Heat six at 20.12 could well develop into a mouth-watering clash between a pair at the opposite ends of their respective careers and it may be the younger legs of KING CAPALDI (Trap 2) who emerges victorious. He's likely to face plenty of pace pressure from the high-class Signet Goofy (Trap 6) in the opening exchanges but the former is decidedly quick into his stride also with a style that should suit Sheffield and he can hold his position the rails and have enough in reserve to book his place in round two.