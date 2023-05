Distant Tanya (Trap 3) - 18.36 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Puppy features this evening's selection with DISTANT TANYA (Trap 3, 18.36) fancied to confirm the promise of her facile victory in A2 class latest back in open company. A steadily progressive daughter of Ballymac Anton, she's expected to lead up this field and with further progress on the cards, Barrie Draper's charge can make it five wins from 12 starts at the track.

Savana Heross (Trap 4) - 19.09 Sheffield

Given his exploits over six bends, SAVANA HEROSS (Trap 4, 19.09) encouragingly landed his respective heat of the 3-Steps to Victory with relative ease last week, breaking swiftly and always having matters in hand. The step up to 500m rates an obvious plus for the low-mileage May 21' whelp and, expected to improve for that first look, Diane Henry's charge can soon be on the pace and make it two from two around here.

Crossfield Cora (Trap 4) - 19.41 Sheffield

The third of the semi-final's comes up at 19.41 and having impressed when landing her respective heat over 480m seven days ago, CROSSFIELD CORA (Trap 4) is fancied to come out on top again. Boasting excellent all-round pace, she did well to reel in a highly capable local on her latest outing and she can soon be front rank and book her place in next week's decider.