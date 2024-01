Henlow - 20:08 - Back Murrow Encanto (Trap 1)

Murrow Encanto (T1) can resume winning ways. He recorded three all-the-way victories in December and has had excuses the last twice.

Henlow - 20:56 - Back Rapido Pat (Trap 2)

Rapido Pat (T2) makes plenty of appeal. He was an A3 winner in May and has worked his way back to form, proving strong at the finish when second to an improver last week.

Henlow - 21:13 - Back Savana Camino (Trap 4)

Savana Camino (T4) can score again in the finale. He proved too good dropped back in A3 company last week and has three victories to his name in this grade also, usually holding his form well once he finds it.