Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Saratoga to shine at Sheffield

Glenvale Mavis (Trap 2) - 18:36 Sheffield

This is an A8 lacking in depth and looks an excellent opportunity for Glenvale Mavis (T2) to add to her tally. A winner in this class five starts back, the June '20 whelp has met with much sterner assignments subsequently. Likely to lead those around her on the approach to the opening corner, we're hopeful she can quickly seize an advantage and have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

Coolavanny Bani (Trap 3) - 19:16 Newcastle

The highly admirable Coolavanny Bani (T3) is fancied to add to her tally. Angela Harrison's charge isn't far off the veteran stage but remains capable of high-class form over a variety of distances. She showed her wellbeing with a slick 28.62 sole trial over C&D recently and is worth siding with.

Saratoga Leezie (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield

Saratoga Leezie (T3) displayed ability in trials and has performed with plenty of credit in two of her three starts in sprint company to date, including last time when reeled in late by one who took a sizeable step forward. She retains the potential to do better and, in a D3 lacking a great deal of depth, she should soon be front rank and prove too good for this evening's opposition.