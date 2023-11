PENNYS MEGHAN (Trap 3) - 19:56 Harlow

PENNYS MEGHAN (Trap 3) can win again in the 19:56 sprint. She came clear of Go On Larry last week and seems sure to be thereabouts once more if in the same sort of form.

BRITBULL POPPY (Trap 1) - 20:54 Harlow

BRITBULL POPPY (Trap 1) remains at the top of her game and can take advantage of a good opening in the 20:54 contest. She scored twice in a week in similar contests in October and bounced back with a fine second to an in-form dog on Wednesday.

SANTAS REGAL (Trap 6) - 21:28 Harlow

SANTAS REGAL (Trap 6) can send punters home happy in the 21:28 finale. The course favourite ran well on Wednesday and this looks easier as he bids to notch up a thirteenth victory at Harlow.