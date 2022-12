Inca Starlet (Trap 6) - 18:19 Sheffield

Wide runner Inca Starlet (T6) could be a spot of value here. She has been steadily regaining full fitness following seasonal rest in recent months and she had little fuss in adding to her tally in sprint company last month, clearing away off the second bend for a three-length success. She's entitled to come forward for her subsequent trial over four bends seven days ago and she's established as better than an A7 operator.

Lockin (Trap 3) - 21:31 Sheffield

Despite being on a losing run, Lockin (T3) is fancied to capitalise on what looks a good make-up and come out on top in this handicap over the standard 500-metre trip. Moderate breaks in standard four-bend races have often proved her Achilles' Heel but she's undoubtedly arriving here in good order and, with a 50% strike rate when operating in this company, we're hopeful she can escape trouble spots early doors and deservedly end the drought.

Sandwood Sophia (Trap 3) - 22:03 Sheffield

Sandwood Sophia (T3) wasn't seen to anything like best effect on her latest outing and can get back on the scoreboard here. Most impressive when readily landing an A3 in November, her penultimate run in this class of A2 highlighted her improvement hasn't levelled out just yet and, with a clear passage, Lisa Stephenson's youngster is fancied to double her career tally.