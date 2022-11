AMBERVALE DUKE (Trap 4, 16:04 Newcastle) is still in the infancy of his career as a June 21' whelp and with a victory in handicap company to his name, he can make the breakthrough back in a standard 4-bend event. Forced to check at a crucial stage when third in this grade last week, the balance of his form reads well in the context of today's race and, with a repeat of his latest 4.66 split, he can soon be making the best of his way home with further progress in the offing.

A strong-running sort over four bends, TALBOT LOCKDOWN (Trap 1, 18:48 Monmore) enhanced his good strike rate when operating from red when successful in S1 company over C&D seven days ago, crowded early but coming home well to score narrowly. Not known for his exploits early, he should be gathering in the pace-setters by the third and fourth bend and in a race largely lacking depth, he's fancied to come home best on the rail to add further success to his tally.

SANDWOOD OLLIE (Trap 1, 20:12 Sheffield) doesn't always make life easy for himself with inconsistency at the boxes, but there's no doubting the ability of Lisa Stephenson's charge when getting it right and he could well be ready to get on the scoreboard. Afforded a drop in grade by the assessor (record of 2-2 in this class), there's no doubting he's capable of accounting for tonight's rivals if putting it all together and we're hopeful he can get himself in a handy position on the rails early and assert off the second bend for success.