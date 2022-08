Sandwood Jet (Trap 2) - 18.36 Sheffield

The Owlerton Stadium Sprint at 18.36 features our first smartplay selection this evening and SANDWOOD JET (Trap 2), who has the bit firmly between his teeth at present, looks to hold solid claims of enhancing his good record over the 280m trip. A versatile tracker, he made light work of D1 rivals on his latest outing 7 days ago and with a similar slick break from the blue vest, all looks set fair for another big run.

Droopys Fit Bit (Trap 3) - 20.36 Newcastle

We switch to Newcastle for our second selection with DROOPYS FIT BIT (Trap 3, 20.36) looking to hold excellent claims of getting off the mark. Going agonisingly close on each of his 4 starts in this grade prior to not being seen to best effect in handicap company last time, Angela Harrison's pup holds sound claims on expected final time and with obvious claims of getting himself in a handy position inside around the opening couple of bends, we're hopeful this is the day the January 21' whelp puts it all together and opens his account.

Salty Lad (Trap 5) - 21.48 Sheffield

Sheffield's final race features at 21.48 and we're hopeful the class dropping SALTY LAD (Trap 5) can take advantage of what looks a good make-up in the orange jacket and get back to winning ways. Already successful five times over C&D, he's acquitted himself with credit in A1 grade on each of his last 2 outings, going down by a head to a resurgent sort last Tuesday. He should soon be front rank on the approach to the opening corner and with potential for scrimmaging inside, he can hopefully sign us off with success.