Blinkandyoumisit (Trap 5) - 20:17 Hove

Blinkandyoumisit (T5) could bounce back to winning ways. She's not had much luck of late but notched up a hat-trick in the summer and is capable of a big run in this company if getting the breaks.

Punkrockcaramelo (Trap 5) - 20:54 Hove

Punkrockcaramelo (T5) can strike again in this sprint. He ran out an emphatic winner on Saturday, taking his record to 4-9 at Hove, and could be hard to beat if in the same mood.

Sampson Rocket (Trap 3) - 21:28 Hove

Sampson Rocket (T3) has plenty going for her in this stayers' race. She's done well over this trip here this year, scoring three times, and added an A1 over 500m to her haul a fortnight ago. She'll be hard to catch if getting on the bunny.