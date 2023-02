Sheffield is the destination for all three wagers, with KEEFILL IRIS (Trap 4) hopefully getting us off to the perfect start in the A5 contest at 18:36. A May 21 bitch, Keefill Iris has her best days firmly ahead of her and, having made her second start a winning one in this grade last month, she's been knocking on the door with a brace of runner-up efforts. Tonight's race looks there for the taking.

BIRDWELL ROVER (Trap 2) has been an expensive project so far given he's winless in 11 starts having caught the eye a couple of times early in his career. Last week's runner-up effort was just about a personal best on the figures, though, and a repeat of that may well suffice in the 19:26 affair.

There's early pace across the track in the A2 contest at 19:58, but SALTY LAD (Trap 5) was established in A2 company prior to a pretty lengthy lay-off during the winter. He couldn't be in better hands, though, and last week's return to action when headed only late was a more-than-satisfactory effort. Expected to build on that, Salty Lad will take some stopping.