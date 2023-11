Salems Texas (Trap 6) - 19.56 Doncaster

SALEMS TEXAS (Trap 6, 19.56) arrives on a losing run stretching back to September but that shouldn't detract from what have been some solid displays in recent starts, posting his best effort on the clock for a while when runner-up in this class seven days ago. A likeable sort with sound claims on expected final time, he should soon be handy out wide and can home strongest off the second bend to resume winning ways.

Dinnae Ken (Trap 4) - 20.17 Doncaster

Our second selection comes at 20.17, another sprint contest over the 275m trip and in a race distinctly lacking depth, DINNAE KEN (Trap 4) earns our vote to come out on top. Not seen to best effect on his latest outing over C&D, tonight's race is comfortably his easiest assignment since arriving in South Yorkshire and we're hopeful he can shed the maiden tag.

Ballymac Sunline (Trap 1) - 21.12 Doncaster

Doncaster's 21.12 is a race largely lacking in early-paced sorts but that can't be said for BALLYMAC SUNLINE (Trap 1) who looks well worthy of a wager. Holding her form admirably in recent months, she was only beaten by one who posted a fast time for the grade latest. The daughter of Ballymac Kingdom ought to soon be front rank judged on expected sectionals and she should be tough to contain in this line up.