SPORTING VIVI (Trap 5) can resume winning ways in the 15:11 contest. She battled well to victory at Henlow last month, her first on these shores, and ran creditably in an open back at Towcester last week. This is easier and she looks to have a great chance.

SOME PRETENDER (Trap 6) looks the way to go in the 16:28 sprint. He's a habitual slow starter but very talented when in the mood, twice scoring in good style in this grade in recent months. Backers will know their fate early on but if he gets on the bunny he's sure to be bang there.

SALACRESFRANKLIN (Trap 2) could be set for a big run in the 16:48 finale. She had a good summer and hasn't made it to the track much since a couple of decent efforts in A6s in October. Likely to have come on plenty for her comeback eleven days ago she can bounce back to form this afternoon.