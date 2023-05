Fromposttopillar (Trap 6) - 18:35 Towcester

Fromposttopillar (T6) is well fancied for the competition and should prove far too good from the wide seed here. He boasts a fantastic strike rate, impressively winning the Kent Plate at Central Park in March, and has oozed class in his trials here in recent weeks.

Romeo Command (Trap 2) - 19:10 Towcester

Romeo Command (T2) is another to follow and can qualify with victory in this. He won his first nine starts upon arriving in Britain, including three over course and distance, before suffering his first defeat here last month. That track experience is priceless, while he's also been clocking some good times in trials.

Slick Sakina (Trap 4) - 21:20 Towcester

Slick Sakina (T4) sets a lofty standard on our ratings here. She carried all before her in the autumn, winning the Oaks at Perry Barr and Eclipse at Nottingham, and posted a fierce time in a trial last week on the back of another bloodless victory at Perry Barr.