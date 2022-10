Betsys Breeze (Trap 1) - 13:44 Sheffield

Having recently posted a career-best effort to double her tally, Betsys Breeze (T1) can follow up in what promises to be a race run to suit. A February '21 youngster, she impressed when clearing away for a three-and-three-quarter-length success in A6 class recently. With a host of early-paced types in opposition and potential for better still, she can bide her time on the rails and strike from the three-quarter point to gain a third career success at the South Yorkshire venue.

Newtown Sydney (Trap 2) - 18:59 Perry Barr

Newtown Sydney (T2) can prove too strong for his rivals and take semi-final two of the Arc Scurry Gold Cup. He's taken off for the switch to two-bends, posting a wide-margin success as he bolted up in his respective heat seven days ago. Still relatively low-mileage, he looks the one to beat once more if granted a clear run.

Slick Sakina (Trap 3) - 20:21 Perry Barr

This looks a real cracker on paper but Slick Sakina (T3) has taken her form to a new level recently and looks the one to side with in her bid to land a quick-fire hat-trick. Patrick Janssens' charge has shown tremendous early dash in landing two of her last three starts over C&D, exploits backed up by final time. Operating from what rates a good make-up in the white jacket, she can trap best once more and book her place in next week's final.