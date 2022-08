RUNNY EGG (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 19:52 contest. He's been in top form this summer, scoring in July and finishing runner-up on three occasions before meeting trouble on Monday. Dropped in class by the grader this evening he looks sure to be thereabouts.

DROMULTON SONIC (Trap 3) can strike again in the 20:28 race. She soon got to the head of affairs on Monday despite being checked early, and kept on well to land a gamble. Earlier efforts suggest she isn't over-faced in this higher grade and she can keep her good run going.

LONGEDFOR JUNE (Trap 5) is a promising bitch to follow and can win again in the 21:22 race. Having impressed in a couple of trials she destroyed an experienced field in an A8 last week, pinging the start and never headed. Further success beckons.