IVY HILL BONNIE (Trap 5) - 19:56 Towcester

IVY HILL BONNIE continues in good form and can take the 19:56 contest. An all-the-way winner in an A3 last month, she's run well in this grade the last twice and could take some pegging back if avoiding trouble.

ROMEO STATE (Trap 4) - 20:38 Towcester

ROMEO STATE can win again in the 20:38 sprint. He took his record to 5-10 when coming clear in a similar contest on Thursday and will take the beating.

RUNAROUND PEBS (Trap 2) - 20:54 Towcester

RUNAROUND PEBS looks set for more success in the 20:54 race. The Monmore bitch was impressive when landing an open here on Thursday and sets a tall standard.