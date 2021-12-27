To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Run Forest run

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield on Monday.

"...with a clear run, he can stamp his class on proceedings..."

Timeform on Shady Oscar

Shady Oscar (Trap 2) - 14.36 Sheffield

SHADY OSCAR (Trap 2, 14.36) doesn't always make things easy with inconsistent exits from the boxes. However, the grader's mercy has been noted of late, far from disgraced when third behind one who found some improvement 10 days ago. The balance of his form reads well in the context of today's race and with a clear run, he can stamp his class on proceedings.

Forest Namoni (Trap 1) - 16.43 Sheffield

A winner of a low-grade sprint contest in August FOREST NAMONI (Trap 1, 16.43) has largely remained in form since for all she has gone winless. The switch back to four bends rates a plus on balance and with her recent trial seven days expected to be improved on, Lisa Stephenson's charge can come out on top in a race lacking depth.

Boomtown Fifi (Trap 6) - 17.22 Sheffield

BOOMTOWN FIFI (Trap 6, 17.22) arrives winless on the back of seven career starts but she dropped a hint in handicap company last time that she may be set to strike soon, leading off the last bend and only reeled in by a couple of strong running sorts. This evening's contest is undoubtedly a weaker affair and granted racing room, she's fancied to pick her rivals off and shed the maiden tag.

Sheffield 27th Dec (HC 500m)

1. Speedy Maniac
2. Leagues Apart
3. Broomwell Sandie
4. Paradise Amanda
5. Black Doody
6. Boomtown Fifi
