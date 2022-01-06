To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Ruby Ruby Ruby Ruby

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sunderland on Thursday.

"That effort on the clock reads well in the context of this race and with a clear run in orange, she’s fancied to put up a bold bid..."

Timeform on Allowdale Ruby

Allowdale Ruby (Trap 5) - 18.36 Sunderland

Low-grade sprint action to kick off at 18.36 and in our book a chance for ALLOWDALE RUBY (Trap 5) to add to her tally. A good winner in this class of D3 in October, she has been lightly raced since but ran her best race subsequently back at this level when second two weeks ago, handy throughout and going down by only a length. That effort on the clock reads well in the context of this race and with a clear run in orange, she's fancied to put up a bold bid.

Luv Ya Mar (Trap 2) - 20.46 Sunderland

LUV YA MAR (Trap 2, 20.46) is still very much in the infancy of her career as a May 20' whelp and having made her third success a winning one back in November, she hasn't truly had the rub of the green since, often meeting trouble. Crowded early doors last time, the daughter of Ballymac Vic still managed to post a creditable second in this grade of A5. She remains open to some improvement moving forward and, if turning handy, she's fancied to reel in the pace-setters from the three-quarter point.

Kilmessan Sky (Trap 4) - 21.16 Sunderland

KILMESSAN SKY (Trap 4, 21.16) didn't have the most inspiring record when campaigned in Ireland, yet she has made a promising start to her career at Sunderland, early pace looking a particularly useful asset, boasting a record of two from three to date. Runner-up latest, she posted her best effort yet on the clock on that occasion and in a race in which a number arrive with something to prove, she may well string them out early and make every post a winning one.

Sunderland 6th Jan (A3 450m)

Thursday 6 January, 9.16pm

1. Autumn Defender
2. Big Time Davy
3. Our Katieeoinsme
4. Kilmessan Sky
5. Timmy Tops
6. Bit View Cara
