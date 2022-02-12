To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Royston Tom is the one at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform pick out the best three bets from Sheffield on Saturday.

"...a bigger performance is surely forthcoming..."

Timeform on Royston Tom

Royston Tom (Trap 5) - 18.19 Sheffield

The first of three evening selections at Sheffield comes at 18.39, with the unexposed ROYSTON TOM (T5) hopefully showing what he can do with a clear run. Having graded on at A4 level, Royston Tom has found trouble both starts so far, but he displayed a nice burst of middle pace last week and having been eased a rung, a bigger performance is surely forthcoming.

Droopys Rubicon (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield

DROOPYS RUBICON (T4) looked a smashing prospect when expertly prepared to make an easy winning debut in A4 company last month. Up just the single grade, a brace of runner-up efforts despite crowding confirm this level is more than in her compass and she's fancied to land the 18.39 before rising through the ranks.

Easy Spirit (Trap 5) - 19.41 Sheffield

The early pace in the 19.41 is out wide, and the key to the race could well be EASY SPIRIT (T5) clearing Factfile on her outside. Having contested A3 contests last month, Easy Spirit showed a lot more following a welcome drop in class when runner-up last week and dominating this field looks in her range.

Sheffield 12th Feb (A4 500m)

Saturday 12 February, 7.41pm

1. Hi Oh Silver
2. Good Dame
3. Coolavanny Noel
4. Droopys Serenade
5. Easy Spirit
6. Factfile
