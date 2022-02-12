Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Royston Tom is the one at Sheffield

Royston Tom (Trap 5) - 18.19 Sheffield

The first of three evening selections at Sheffield comes at 18.39, with the unexposed ROYSTON TOM (T5) hopefully showing what he can do with a clear run. Having graded on at A4 level, Royston Tom has found trouble both starts so far, but he displayed a nice burst of middle pace last week and having been eased a rung, a bigger performance is surely forthcoming.

Droopys Rubicon (Trap 4) - 18.36 Sheffield

DROOPYS RUBICON (T4) looked a smashing prospect when expertly prepared to make an easy winning debut in A4 company last month. Up just the single grade, a brace of runner-up efforts despite crowding confirm this level is more than in her compass and she's fancied to land the 18.39 before rising through the ranks.

Easy Spirit (Trap 5) - 19.41 Sheffield

The early pace in the 19.41 is out wide, and the key to the race could well be EASY SPIRIT (T5) clearing Factfile on her outside. Having contested A3 contests last month, Easy Spirit showed a lot more following a welcome drop in class when runner-up last week and dominating this field looks in her range.