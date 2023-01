GREYFORT MUSTANG (Trap 1) can get back to winning ways in the 19:24 contest. This lightly-raced dog is prone to slow starts but he's clearly got a big engine, scoring emphatically last month and keeping on for third in a decent-looking A5 nine days ago. He's back in the favoured red jacket and could be ready to strike again.

BALLYGUR LIZ (Trap 2) has quickly got back on track and can add to her good record in A8s at the track with victory in the 20:23 race. A sloppy start didn't do her any favours last week but she was keeping on at the finish behind the promising winner. This looks easier.

ROSES SHINE (Trap 6) can get back on the up in the 21:02 event. He suffered an early bump when going for the four-timer last week and it's hard to forget the brilliant form he'd been in prior to that. He won't be far away if avoiding trouble tonight.