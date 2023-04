Kitmins Shadow (Trap 2) - 18.36 Sheffield

Sheffield play host to a A3 contest for pups at 18.36 and with further progress on the cards, Barrie Draper's KITMINS SHADOW (Trap 2) is fancied to emerge victorious. A strong-running sort, the balance of his form reads well in the context of this contest and with greater experience than most to call upon, he can come out on top with a clear run.

Rosehill Bubbles (Trap 6) - 20.46 Sheffield

A winner at the end of last month, ROSEHILL BUBBLES (Trap 6, 20.46) has remained in good heart since, bumped and forced wide at the first bend but running on for second in A5 class four days ago. Surprisingly eased in class on the back of that, the draw in stripes may well prove beneficial in this line up and he can capitalise.

Ballygibbon Bus (Trap 2) - 21.11 Newcastle

Over at Newcastle BALLYGIBBON BUS (Trap 2, 21.11) has been in excellent heart of late, again coming home strongly to go down by a short head in this class of A3 latest. Holding sound claims on expected final time, his main objective will be seizing a clear run around bends 1 and 2 and if doing so, can prove too strong for this evening's rivals.