Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rose to bloom at Monmore

Greyhounds running
Timeform pick out the best greyhound bets on Saturday

Timeform highlight the best greyhound bets at Monmore on Saturday.

Monmore 20:21 - Back BRETON ROSEBUD (Trap 6)

BRETON ROSEBUD (Trap 6) can gain reward for some good efforts with victory in the 20:21 race. She struck over 630m last month and has been in decent form back over 480m since. Hopefully set for a clear run out wide in the stripes she can come out on top.

Monmore 21:16 - Back MILLBANK SILVER (Trap 3)

MILLBANK SILVER (Trap 3) looks a good thing in the 21:16 contest. She won in this grade at the end of last year and ran well again behind an unexposed one last week.

Monmore 21:31 - Back CROSSFIELD LARRY (Trap 2)

CROSSFIELD LARRY (Trap 2) is the way to go in the 21:31 event. He's a versatile sort who won A1s over this distance earlier in his career and has been successful over sprint trips more recently. Having caught the eye in a trial last week he looks ready to pounce.

Monmore 9th Mar (A3 480m)

Saturday 9 March, 9.31pm

1. Dinsdale Piranha
2. Crossfield Larry
3. Vixons Teddy
4. Wychwood Rose
5. Beatties Destiny
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

