ROSES SPARKLE (Trap 2) - 18:58 Hove

ROSES SPARKLE (Trap 2) can win again in the 18:58 sprint. She stormed home once more last week from Soul Rebel and Punkrockcaramelo and should go on improving.

SLIPPERY MAIA (Trap 1) - 19:36 Hove

SLIPPERY MAIA (Trap 1) makes plenty of appeal in the 19:36 stayers' race. She's all stamina, proving strongest at the finish as she won a couple of 500m races at the end of October, and has gone close back over this trip twice since, getting going too late last week. This looks a good opening tonight.

FEELING LUCKY (Trap 1) - 21:12 Hove

FEELING LUCKY (Trap 1) can get the hat-trick up in the 21:12 contest. He's looked an improved model of late and overcame plenty of trouble when taking an A5 last week.