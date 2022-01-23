Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Rose can bloom at Central Park

Whats Up Eva (Trap 1) - 17.08 Towcester

There's good-quality action at Towcester this afternoon and the best bet on the card looks to be in the maiden Open at 17.08 courtesy of WHATS UP EVA (T1). She sets the standard on her performances at her home venue Hove and couldn't show what she could do at this track on account of crowding last time. Whats Up Eva will probably move off a touch from the red jacket but is fancied to clear trap 2 before showing her class.

Our Girl Rose (Trap 3) - 18.09 Central Park

OUR GIRL ROSE (T3) has been knocking on the door pretty loudly in A4 Central Park company in recent weeks and she can gain reward for her consistency in the 18.09. A runner-up effort despite a bump in a similar race to this last week confirms she's ready to strike and an early lead could also be on the cards this evening.

Bettyville Storm (Trap 2) - 21.28 Central Park

There's pace across the track in the concluding A2 contest at 21.28 but BETTYVILLE STORM (T2) is the strongest stayer in the line-up and is fancied to run the opposition down late. A winner in this grade at the beginning of the month, Bettyville Storm as endured a couple of very rough races since but she will hopefully slot in behind the pace on the scramble to the first bend this time.