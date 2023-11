Swift Unity (Trap 2) - 17.44 Hove

We head to Hove for our first selection at 17.44 and having gained a breakthrough success six days ago, youngster SWIFT UNITY (Trap 2) is fancied to follow up. A January 22' whelp, she was never stronger than at the finish when getting up to win by a neck on that occasion and with further progress anticipated from this strong-running bitch, we're hopeful with a clear run, she can take another step forward on the clock and emerge victorious.

Dream Skylar (Trap 4) - 18.19 Sheffield

Sheffield play host to their usual mix of graded and open race action this evening and DREAM SKYLAR (Trap 4) can hopefully get the job done when she lines up in A2 company at 18.19. Having encountered some bumpy rides last month, she's been seen in a much better light of late, successful in open class prior to a good second latest. Boasting a fine record at the track, with a clear passage she's expected to pass this test.

Romeo To Victory (Trap 6) - 19.09 Sheffield

ROMEO TO VICTORY (Trap 6, 19.09) has been lightly raced in recent months but confirmed himself steadily gathering full fitness when finishing a good second at Sunderland on his latest outing four days ago, finding only a very reliable operator too strong. With proven form over Sheffield's 280m trip, he looks to hold sound claims in a race lacking a great deal of depth and with a clear run out wide, he's fancied to come out on top.