Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Romeo to Cruise home at Romford

Romeo Cruise (Trap 6) - 18.58 Romford

The open race action gets underway at 18.58, heat one of the Friday Night Maidens and the likeable ROMEO CRUISE (Trap 6) is fancied to come out on top. Steadily progressive up the graded ladder, he ran right up to his best from an unpromising position when finishing a short-head second in A1 last time. The return to the striped jacket may well aid the cause of Dave Mullins' charge and with a clear run, he can come out on top.

Montrose (Trap 6) - 19.36 Romford

A smashing A1 operator at Yarmouth, MONTROSE (Trap 6, 19.36) trialled encouragingly over Romford's 400-metre trip when getting on top off the final bend early last month. A subsequent success back on home soil since suggests he's operating at the top of his game at present and now tackling this 575-metre trip, he can make full use of what could prove a good make-up as the sole wide seed and enhance his good strike rate.

Bonville Jack (Trap 2) - 21.12 Romford

Our final selection comes in the Coral Golden Sprint Trial Stake at 21.12 and the likeable BONVILLE JACK (Trap 2) looks the one to side with to enhance his fine strike rate. Successful on three of his last four starts, his latest was his best yet on the sectional clock, soon in front and holding his nearest pursuer by one and a quarter lengths at the line. It's feasible to think he can turn front rank from the blue jacket once more and we're hopeful of another bold showing back in open company.