Kerrydale Halo (Trap 6) - 17.03 Sheffield

The penultimate race on Sheffield's card comes up at 17.03 and in our book, KERRYDALE HALO (Trap 6) looks to hold sound claims of getting back to winning ways. Running with credit whilst essentially finding A3 company too hot in recent weeks, a recent downgrade can only help his cause and holding sound claims on expected final time in this line up, he can make a move from the three-quarter point and come out on top.

Bitumen (Trap 3) - 19.34 Nottingham

We head to Nottingham for our second selection at 19.34 and following a spell of red-hot form, BITUMEN (Trap 3) looks to hold excellent claims of coming out on top. Successful on three of his last four starts, he's been displaying fine early pace in the process and with the switch to the white jacket expected to hold no fears in this groove, all looks set fair for another bold bid off the front.

Romeo Crusade (Trap 1) - 20.36 Nottingham

The Arc National Sprint semi-finals are the feature races on Nottingham's card and following an impressive opening heat victory, ROMEO CRUSADE (Trap 1) can book his place in the final at 20.36. Only a February 22' whelp, he looked well served by a switch to this discipline, displaying a good turn of foot to draw clear off the second bend seven days ago. Open to improvement on the clock, he can hold his position on the rail on the run to the opening corner and come home best of all once more.