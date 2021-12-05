Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Romeo can run Riot at Towcester

Towcester 5th Dec (OR 712m)Show Hide
Sunday 5 December, 5.08pm
1. Jumeirah Lola
2. Hitthelids Paddy
3. Lubagh Silver
4. Finulagh Magic
5. Hather Stout
6. Romeo Riot
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Towcester on Sunday.
"Romeo Riot’s nice blend of pace and staying power will stand him in very good stead here."
Towcester's good-quality afternoon card is the destination for all three bets, with ENTHUSIAST (Trap 6) hopefully getting us to the perfect start in one of the Puppy Derby heats at 14:52. As ever in races of this nature, there are unknown quantities to weigh up, but Enthusiast ran to a very high figure for a newcomer when runner-up here last week, displaying plenty of zip. He really ought to lead these up before asserting.
Having tasted defeat in a couple of A4 contests at the track last month, MAKEIT GOD (Trap 5) took his form to a whole new level when turning a P3 contest into a one-sided affair last time. He was housed in trap 1 that day but edged to the middle so the drastic switch to the orange jacket shouldn't be an issue and in the hope he can break like that again, a maiden Open such as the 15:48 may well be within reach.
Stamina is the name of the game in the 712m Open at 17:08, but by the same token, it's easy to envisage a situation whereby ROMEO RIOT (Trap 6) builds up a nice early lead. The make-up of the race has been kind too as he will get plenty of space as the sole-wide seed and Romeo Riot's nice blend of pace and staying power will stand him in very good stead here.
1. Jumeirah Lola
2. Hitthelids Paddy
3. Lubagh Silver
4. Finulagh Magic
5. Hather Stout
6. Romeo Riot
