Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Romeo can run Riot at Towcester

Towcester's good-quality afternoon card is the destination for all three bets, with ENTHUSIAST (Trap 6) hopefully getting us to the perfect start in one of the Puppy Derby heats at 14:52. As ever in races of this nature, there are unknown quantities to weigh up, but Enthusiast ran to a very high figure for a newcomer when runner-up here last week, displaying plenty of zip. He really ought to lead these up before asserting.

Having tasted defeat in a couple of A4 contests at the track last month, MAKEIT GOD (Trap 5) took his form to a whole new level when turning a P3 contest into a one-sided affair last time. He was housed in trap 1 that day but edged to the middle so the drastic switch to the orange jacket shouldn't be an issue and in the hope he can break like that again, a maiden Open such as the 15:48 may well be within reach.

Stamina is the name of the game in the 712m Open at 17:08, but by the same token, it's easy to envisage a situation whereby ROMEO RIOT (Trap 6) builds up a nice early lead. The make-up of the race has been kind too as he will get plenty of space as the sole-wide seed and Romeo Riot's nice blend of pace and staying power will stand him in very good stead here.