Sharpysmetroman (Trap 5) - 13.02 Doncaster

We head to Doncaster for our first selection this afternoon, a D2 contest over the 275m trip with SHARPYSMETROMAN (Trap 5) fancied to complete a quick-fire hat-trick. A multiple open-race winner when campaigned at Sheffield, he's continued the good work following his switch across Yorkshire, again coming from just of the pace when scoring over C&D 11 days ago. Capable of swift exits, his form stands up to close scrutiny in this field and with a clear run, the son of Ballymac Best can come out on top.

Cookstown Legend (Trap 3) - 13.51 Sunderland

Over at Sunderland, COOKSTOWN LEGEND (Trap 3, 13.51) arrives on a losing run stretching back to October, but there have been signs he's ready to buck that trend of late, not least when coming from well off the pace to finish second in this grade last time. Capable of sub 28-second runs when getting it right, he's much better than his latest run on the clock would indicate and we're hopeful he can turn handy around the opening couple of bends and assert from the three-quarter point and prove too strong for these rivals.

Romeo Atomic (Trap 4) - 20.27 Swindon

We step up significantly in class for our final selection over at Swindon this evening in the Blunsdon Maiden Standard, with ROMEO ATOMIC (Trap 4, 20.27) fancied to justify cramped odds and come out on top. Boasting some smart form in Ireland, his trial exploits for Kevin Hutton have highlighted he's a pup with considerable potential going forward, battling well having been headed when impressing in a C&D trial last time. Clearly not short of early pace either, he promises to come forward from that run and it will come as a disappointment where he not up to making a bold front-running bid.