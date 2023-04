Dalton Soprano (Trap 2) - 13.44 Pelaw Grange

Pelaw Grange provide the early action this afternoon and we're hoping to get off to a flyer with DALTON SOPRANO (Trap 2) at 13.44. The veteran daughter of Lenson Panda has been in really good heart having been off the track in the depths of winter, regaining the winning thread on her penultimate start. Lining up in a race lacking depth, her form reads well and she can prove too strong for these rivals.

Glenvale Bjorn (Trap 3) - 13.59 Pelaw Grange

The very next race on the card comes up at 13.59 and youngster GLENVALE BJORN (Trap 3) is fancied to confirm the promise of a very eye-catching run latest and gain a second career success. A mere September 21' whelp, he's a strong runner at this 435-metre trip with obvious potential to do better still and, with a clear passage, is fancied to come out on top.

Romeo Mission (Trap 6) - 18.02 Towcester

We go up significantly in class for our final selection at Towcester this evening, with ROMEO MISSION (Trap 6) fancied to land the Star Sports/TRC Derby Trial Stake at 18.02. Having had recent efforts interrupted by trouble-in-running, there's a good chance he will be seen in a much better light operating as the sole wide seed in this field and with his exploits in trials here reading particularly well, all looks set fair for a very big run.