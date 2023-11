ANTIGUA ECLIPSE (Trap 1) - 19:51 Nottingham

ANTIGUA ECLIPSE (Trap 1) lost his unbeaten record in Britain in the Eclipse heats last week but can surely get back on track in the 19:51 race. He didn't get anything like a clear run and is miles better than what he could show.

ROMEO COMMAND (Trap 1) - 20:21 Nottingham

ROMEO COMMAND (Trap 1) holds the edge in the 20:21 contest and looks set for the Eclipse Final. The Derby runner-up ran well back at Nottingham last week and can come out on top now with that under his belt.

CLONA DUKE (Trap 3) - 20:36 Nottingham

CLONA DUKE (Trap 3) can also book his place in the Eclipse Final with victory in the 20:36 semi. The Select Stakes winner quickly got in front and destroyed his rivals in his heat and will take the beating again.