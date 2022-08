Isolate (Trap 5) - 18.09 Romford

On face value ISOLATE (Trap 5, 18.09) has been hit hard by the grader for a facile success in A8 grade 11 days ago but following a short spell on the sidelines, Nathan Hunt's charge has returned in resurgent form, landing 2 of his last 3 starts, the latest by 5 and a quarter lengths. Lining up in an A5 in which a host have something to prove, he should soon be front rank from lid rise and if holding his line inside fellow wide seed Trapstyle Rose (Trap 6), he should prove tough to contain once more.

Romeo Hotshot (Trap 1) - 19.36 Romford

We step up in class for our second selection at 19.36 in the Romford Friday Night 500 Maiden at 19.36 and youngster ROMEO HOTSHOT (Trap 1) is fancied to come out on top. A quick-fire improver in graded company, David Mullins' charge hasn't been seen to best effect on his travels at Nottingham since, twice meeting with trouble-in-running. However, a January 21' whelp, he remains open to plenty of improvement and, back on home soil, he can be expected to be seen in a much better light.

Getouttamyway (Trap 4) - 20.38 Romford

Our final smartplay this evening comes at 20.38 in the maiden final over 400m and in what may develop in to a match, GETOUTTAMYWAY (Trap 4) could well represent a spot of value. Progressive in graded company at Yarmouth, he's quickly made his mark around this venue, posting a career-best effort when landing his respective C&D heat 2 weeks ago. His draw in the black jacket looks a good one and we're hopeful of another bold showing with the prospect of more to come.