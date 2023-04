Lola Mendoza (Trap 1) - 19:26 Sheffield

Lola Mendoza (T1) is a pretty reliable operator at A3 Sheffield class, and was only worn down by a strong stayer when last seen 11 days ago. With Celestial on her outside still learning his craft and tardy out of the boxes so far, there should be plenty of room for Lola Mendoza to the first bend, and when she does lead she's a pretty tough nut to crack.

Kelseys Millie (Trap 4) - 21:31 Sheffield

As a September '19 greyhound, Kelseys Millie's (T4) level is well and truly established but she's been a good servant to connections and she may well have added to her tally last week but for late crowding, ultimately beaten less than a length. She's also reliant on a little luck given the second half of the race is where she excels but on the figures Kelsey's Millie is the one to beat.

Romanjoey (Trap 4) - 21:48 Sheffield

Having looked a very bright prospect during the latter part of 2022, Romanjoey (T4) had two months off the track and, in truth, he hasn't shown the same dash out of the boxes on both comeback runs in recent weeks. That resulted in early crowding, but he should now be spot on fitness-wise and, on his best sectional numbers, Romanjoey really ought to be away and gone against this opposition.