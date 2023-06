ROMAN FORUM (Trap 5) - 18:59 Yarmouth

ROMAN FORUM (Trap 5) can win again in the 18:59 race. He looks as good as ever, battling well when taking an A3 last week, and he scored twice in this grade in the autumn.

ADAMANT LADY (Trap 2) - 20:06 Yarmouth

ADAMANT LADY (Trap 2) looks one to follow and can take the 20:06 contest. She won a sprint open in good style at Romford on Friday and is set for a profitable summer.

LONG TIME BID (Trap 1) - 20:36 Yarmouth

LONG TIME BID (Trap 1) is unlikely to come away empty handed in the 20:36 race. She resumed winning ways in comfortable fashion in an A5 last week and a couple of her previous efforts in this higher grade suggest she can go close again in this mood.